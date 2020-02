A KanCare rally in support of Medicaid expansion in Kansas is scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday in the Riverview Room of the Riverfront Community Center, 123 S. Esplanade St.

Featured speakers will include Kansas Lt. Gov. Lynn Rogers, state Rep. Jeff Pittman and John Shively, coordinator of the Office of Justice, Peace and Integrity of Creation for the Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth.

Shively is coordinating the event, according to a news release from the Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth.