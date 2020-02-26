Two University of Kansas students from Lansing have qualified for the National Debate Tournament, according to a news release from KU.

Azja Butler, a sophomore from Lansing, and debate team partner Kenny Delph, a senior from Little Rock, Arkansas, received an automatic bid to the National Debate Tournament as one of the top 16 teams in the country.

Butler is a two-time qualifier for the NDT.

The NDT will be held March 26-30 at James Madison University, Harrisonburg, Virginia.

The KU team of Nate Martin, a junior from Lansing, and Nick Massa, a junior from Prairie Village, also qualified for the NDT by going 8-0 at the D3 District qualifying tournament, hosted Feb. 22-23 at the University of Central Oklahoma, Edmond, Oklahoma. The team of Martin and Massa qualified as the top-seeded team from the region. The D3 region includes all of the schools in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas and Arkansas.

Martin and Massa also finished as the top two individual speakers at the tournament, with Martin finishing as the first speaker and Massa as the second speaker. It is the third year they have each qualified for the NDT but the first time qualifying together. Last year, Martin advanced to the Final Four at the NDT with his partner, Jacob Hegna, according to the release from KU.