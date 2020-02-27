Organizers of the Brew to Brew relay race have announced they plan to have the event next month even though Leavenworth County commissioners denied a temporary special use permit for the race.

Organizers for the event announced on Facebook that participants will not be allowed to run through southern Leavenworth County as planned. But organizers plan to move forward with a revised version of the race.

“We were out on the course today looking at alternatives and will get back soon,” the Facebook statement read.

The statement was posted Thursday, the day after commissioners denied the temporary special use permit that would have allowed a portion of the 44.4-mile relay run to take place in southern Leavenworth County.

Commissioners have granted temporary special use permits for the annual event in the past. But the permit was denied this year following complaints about the 2019 race.

This year’s race is scheduled for March 29.

The event raises money for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

