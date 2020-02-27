Leavenworth city commissioners have taken a step toward issuing temporary notes and general obligation bonds to pay for two stormwater system projects that are expected to cost more than $3 million.

When they met Tuesday, commissioners had first consideration of an ordinance that would authorize the financing of the projects through temporary notes or general obligation bonds for an estimated principal amount of $3.165 million.

Commissioners reached a consensus to advance the proposed ordinance for a formal vote during an upcoming meeting.

The temporary notes and bonds will be used to pay for planed stormwater system improvement projects on Independence Court and in the area of Second and Chestnut streets.

The city charges annual fees to property owners as part of a stormwater management program.

City Manager Paul Kramer said these fees generate about $1.3 million each year.

Of this amount, about $300,000 per year will be used to pay off the debt from the temporary notes and bonds. He said this will leave about $1 million each year for other stormwater improvement projects.

“That’s the tradeoff,” he said.

Also Tuesday, commissioners voted on a resolution to approve a report about the city’s stormwater activities in 2019. The city is required to submit an annual stormwater report to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

