Following complaints about last year’s event, Leavenworth County commissioners have denied a temporary special use permit for an annual relay race that raises money for charity.

Commissioners denied the request for the Brew to Brew event when they met Wednesday.

The 44.4-mile relay run has been scheduled for March 29. The race is supposed to start at Stockyards Brewing Co. in Kansas City, Missouri, and end at Lawrence Beer Co. in Lawrence. And the route for the race was supposed to take runners through southern Leavenworth County.

The annual race, which began in 1995, raises money for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

County commissioners have approved temporary special use permits in the past that have allowed a portion of the race to take place in southern Leavenworth County. But there have been complaints about the event including reports of beer bottles and other trash being left on private property as well as participants urinating on private property.

“The people in this area don’t want them,” Commissioner Mike Stieben said.

Stieben said he had been contacted by the mayor of Linwood who expressed opposition to the event.

There also was a report of relay participants blocking a railroad right of way in the county which led to a train being stopped. There also was an incident in which five portable toilets were mistakenly left on private property, blocking a driveway the day before the race.

“Obviously what happened last year cannot happen again,” Sheriff Andy Dedeke said.

Krystal Voth, interim director of the Leavenworth County Planning and Zoning Department, said temporary special use permits can be approved administratively without coming to the County Commission if county departments sign off on them. But the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office raised concerns about this year’s Brew to Brew event.

The annual relay race is organized by the Kansas City Running Club. Nancy English, president of the club, said the relay teams that caused problems last year are not being allowed to participate in this year’s event.

She said the problems are not caused by people who are running through the area. She said the problems are caused by relay team members who are waiting for their turns.

“They are not supposed to be drinking on the route,” she said.

To try to avoid problems this year in Leavenworth County, English proposed altering the route around Linwood and changing the location of an aid station.

Stieben made a motion to deny the permit. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Vicky Kaaz.

Stieben said the event has a worthy charitable goal. But he expressed concern about whether the changes being proposed will be sufficient.

Commissioner Jeff Culbertson suggested tabling the matter to give organizers of the event time to work out an agreement with the Sheriff’s Office.

Commissioner Chad Schimke also favored this idea.

But Stieben’s motion to deny the permit was approved 3-2. Culbertson and Schimke voted against the motion.

Commission Chairman Doug Smith said he voted to deny the permit because of the recommendation from the Sheriff’s Office.

The Times contacted English after Wednesday’s meeting. English stated in an email that she does not know if the Brew to Brew relay will take place this year.

“We are trying to figure out alternate routes,” she said in the email.

