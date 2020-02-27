LINDSBORG Bethany College will welcome professor Dag Blanck, 2020 Pearson Professor of Swedish Studies in April.

Blanck will give a public lecture titled "The Americanization of Sweden" at 7 p.m. Monday, April 6, at the Pearson Chapel inside the Mabee Welcome Center on the Bethany College campus.

The event is free and open to the public.

The Pearson Distinguished Professorship in Swedish Studies discovers ways in which present-day Swedish culture and experience can illuminate and strengthen life in the United States. The professorship is made possible by an endowment from Gerald "Bud" Pearson.

Blanck is a Northern American Studies professor, director of the Swedish Institute for North American Studies and director of the Swenson Swedish Immigration Research Center at Augustana College. He is currently researching Swedish-American relations, particularly academic migration, and is a sought-after expert in the Swedish media for explaining what is going on in the United States to the Swedes.