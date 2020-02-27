A Leavenworth woman whose 2017 rape conviction was overturned had been scheduled to have a new trial next month. But that trial has been postponed.

The trial for Mahogany Payne was continued Wednesday at the request of her attorney.

Payne, 44, was convicted in 2017 of raping a 16-month-old child. She was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years.

The crime is alleged to have occurred Jan. 12, 2016.

The conviction was overturned in September. Appellate judges found that the district court judge who presided over the trial erred by not allowing Payne’s attorney at the time to finish his closing argument.

The case was remanded back to Leavenworth County District Court for a new trial.

The case had been scheduled to go to trial March 9.

Defense attorney Greg Robinson said Wednesday that he is still in the process of reviewing the records of the earlier trial as well as evidence in the case. Robinson did not represent Payne during the earlier trial.

Robinson said he also did not know yet what experts will be called by the prosecution to testify during the new trial.

Assistant County Attorney Shawn Boyd said he does not think there will be any expert witnesses in addition to the ones who testified during the earlier trial.

Robinson said he had discussed with his client waiving the requirement for a speedy trial. Robinson said there also has been discussion about a potential resolution to the case.

District Judge Michael Gibbens granted the motion for a continuance. No new date has been set for the trial. A status hearing is scheduled for April 3.

Payne remains in custody at the Leavenworth County Jail.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR