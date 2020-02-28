Ten boy’s wrestlers from Basehor-Linwood, Lansing and Leavenworth advanced to the final day of the 5A state wrestling tournament Friday at Hart Arena in Park City. Lansing’s Hartwell Taylor and Jacob McClain will compete for state championships Saturday.

106-pound class

Leavenworth’s Julian Long faced Newton’s Nick Treaster in his first-round match and was defeated by fall in 29 seconds. He defeated Pittsburg’s Gabe Beaman by a 10-3 decision in the first consolation round. He is scheduled to face Isaac Phimvongsa in the consolation quarterfinals Saturday.

113-pound class

Basehor’s Bryce Ross won his opening match against Emporia’s Lukas Hainline by a 5-3 decision to advance to the quarterfinals. He advanced to the semifinals with a 6-4 decision win against Kapaun’s Austin Ruda. In the semifinals against Arkansas City’s Samuel Dickey, he fell by a 13-2 major decision and will await his opponent in the consolation finals Saturday.

120-pound class

Lansing’s Tristen Givens dropped his first match to Newton’s Grant Treaster by fall in 1:24. His day ended in the first consolation round after a loss to Schlagle’s Daylen Borisouth by fall in 4:30.

126-pound class

Lansing’s Camden Maestas won his opening match against Camden Aldrich of Wichita Northwest by fall in 5:29 to move on to the quarterfinals. Against Salina’s Slade Adam, Maestas fell by a 5-2 decision and dropped to the consolation bracket. He is scheduled to face Newton’s Colin Bybee in the consolation quarterfinals Saturday.

Connor McMillen advanced to the quarterfinals with a win against Bybee by fall in 1:33. He dropped to the consolation bracket after being defeated by Blue Valley South’s Brett Umentum by fall in 3:33. He is scheduled to face Aldrich in the consolation quarterfinals Saturday.

132-pound class

Taylor won his first-round matchup with Salina South’s Justin Zwigart by technical fall in 4:04. He advanced to the semifinals with a win against Andover’s Gabe Maki by fall in 5:59. He punched his ticket to the state finals with a 3-2 decision win against Emporia’s Xerarch Tungjaroenkul. Taylor is scheduled to face Goddard’s Jerrdon Fisher in the first-place match Saturday.

138-pound class

Basehor’s Aiden Baker dropped into the consolation bracket after a first round loss to McPherson’s Landon Crews by fall in 5:21. His day ended after a loss to Salina Central’s Elix Hernandez by fall in 3:28.

145-pound class

Leavenworth’s Napoleon Cox moved to the backside of the bracket, losing to Great Bend’s Gage Fritz by technical fall in 2:10. He faced Great Bend’s Kray True in the first consolation round and lost by fall in 1:57 to end his day.

152-pound class

Leavenworth’s Tristan Mercado dropped his first match to Maize’s Devin Gomez by fall in 1:26. Mercado fell to Bishop Carroll’s Andrew Husband in the first consolation round by fall in 4:55 to end his day.

McClain advanced to the quarterfinals with a technical fall win against Maize South’s Britton Forsythe. He moved on to the semifinals with a win against Shawnee Heights’ Preston Hartman by fall in 2:42.

McClain punched his ticket to the finals with a 3-1 win by decision in overtime against Goddard’s Jace Fisher.

He is scheduled to face Gomez for the state championship Saturday.

Basehor’s Kaden Jacobson defeated Andover’s Haydar Touffaha in his opening match by fall in 35 seconds to move on to the quarterfinals. He dropped into the consolation bracket following a 7-1 loss to Goddard’s Jace Fisher. He is scheduled to face Husband in the consolation quarterfinals Saturday.

160-pound class

Lansing’s Jack Knutson lost his opening match to Bishop Carroll’s Hunter Trail by fall in 5:47. In the first consolation round, he lost to Maize South’s Jaden O’Reilly by a 9-3 decision to end his day.

Basehor’s Tanner Parrish fell in his first-round match to Maize’s Carson Wheeler by fall in 21 seconds. In the first consolation round against Spring Hill’s Jakob Stovall, Parrish fell by a 13-2 major decision to end his day

170-pound class

Lansing’s Lane Gates dropped into the consolation bracket with a loss to McPherson’s Jonah Clarke by fall in 2:02. He faced Bishop Carroll’s Matthew Morrell but lost by technical fall in 4:34 to end his day.

195-pound class

Robinson started the day with a first-round win against Kapaun’s Reed Adelhardt by fall in 3:32. He advanced to the semifinals with a 3-2 decision win against Andover Central’s Bronx Wood. He fell to McPherson’s Landon Frantz by fall in 3:51. He is scheduled to compete in the consolation finals Saturday.

Willcutt defeated Valley Center’s Dallas Gould by fall in 44 seconds to move to the quarterfinals. He fell Goddard’s Kaden Glass by an 8-2 decision and moved to the consolation bracket. Willcutt is scheduled to face Topeka’s Jaxon Thomas in the consolation quarterfinals Saturday.

Lansing’s Dylan Ward was defeated in his first-round match against Andover’s Ashton Ngo after an injury to Ward ended the match and his day.

285-pound class

Leavenworth senior Anthony Garcia fell to Goddard’s Devin Dawson in the first round by fall in 2:45. His day ended in the first consolation round with a loss to Bonner Springs’ Tony Caballero by a 7-2 decision.

Basehor’s Zane Kincaid dropped his first match to Arkansas City’s Maximus Shannon by fall in 4:36. Kinkaid won his first match in the consolation bracket defeating McPherson’s Jonah Scott by fall in 2:42. He is scheduled to face Turner’s Joseph Castle in the consolation quarterfinals Saturday.

Lansing’s Kobi Lawrence was defeated by Valley Center’s Tony Caldwell by fall in 2:23 in his opening match. In the first consolation round, Lawrence lost to Great Bend’s Kevin Miramontes by fall in 4:09 to end his day.

The place-deciding matches for the 5A state wrestling tournament are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at Hartman Arena in Park City.