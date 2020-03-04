A defense attorney has been allowed to withdraw from the case of a woman who was convicted of killing her husband in downtown Leavenworth.

A defense attorney has been allowed to withdraw from the case of a woman who was convicted of killing her husband in downtown Leavenworth.

Another attorney continues to represent Barbara M. Frantz.

Frantz, 53, was convicted in 2018 of first-degree murder. She has not yet been sentenced.

She was charged after her estranged husband, Gary, was shot Jan. 27, 2017, in a parking lot in downtown Leavenworth.

Frantz was represented during her trial by attorneys Stacey Schlimmer and Angela Keck.

On Tuesday, District Judge Michael Gibbens granted a motion to allow Keck to withdraw from the case.

Keck cited conflicts of interest with various people associated with the case including her former co-counsel. Keck said she had a conflict “personally and professionally” with Schlimmer.

“Stacey Schlimmer wants to stay on the case,” Keck said.

Keck also said her work on the case had exceeded the amount of compensation she had been paid.

“I’m in the red significantly at my hourly rate,” she said.

Frantz indicated she would like to know more details about the conflicts of interest Keck said she has with material witnesses in the case.

Frantz said she does not believe Keck has exhausted what the attorney had been paid for work on a motion for a new trial.

Gibbens said he believed the payment issue was a significant enough reason to allow Keck to withdraw from the case. The judge also said he could see how Keck’s conflict with Schlimmer “makes it very difficult to work together on this case.”

After Keck was allowed to withdraw from the case, Frantz complained to Gibbens about the medical treatment she is receiving at the Leavenworth County Jail.

Frantz said she has filed what is known as a petition for writ of habeas corpus to address her concerns in court.

Gibbens said he will review the petition.

Frantz is scheduled to be back in court March 13 for a hearing on a motion for a new trial.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR