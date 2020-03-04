A former Lansing Correctional Facility inmate has been convicted of battering a correctional officer, according to a prosecution official.

A jury found Joshua Kennon guilty Tuesday following a trial in Leavenworth County District Court.

Kennon was charged for an incident that occurred June 6, 2014.

Kennon was an LCF inmate at the time. He was at the prison’s mental health unit when staff members reportedly observed him violating rules and asked him to go back to his cell. Kennon reportedly refused and started arguing with staff.

Additional personnel were called to the area as staff tried to place Kennon in restraints. He reportedly fought with staff members, striking a correctional officer in the face, according to a news release from County Attorney Todd Thompson.

According to online Kansas Department of Corrections records, Kennon was released on parole in 2018.

His trial began Monday. Jurors spent most of Tuesday deliberating before returning the guilty verdict, according to Thompson.

“No correctional officer expects to go to work and be harmed,” Thompson said in a news release. “These officers do an important job and we need to do our best to see they are protected.”