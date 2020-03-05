The Kansas City Chiefs have given their fans plenty of reasons to drink through the years.

This year was special.

Alcohol retailers eager to serve an excited fan base on Super Bowl Sunday couldn’t open their doors until noon, long after some pregame celebrations began, because of state law that restricts Sunday liquor sales. The game didn’t kick off until 5:30 p.m., but this was the team's first appearance on football’s greatest stage in 50 years.

Lawmakers now are entertaining a proposal to authorize Sunday liquor sales as early as 9 a.m.

“I had members saying, ’Can we talk to (Alcoholic Beverage Control) and maybe they give us an allowance to open up our story earlier on Super Bowl Sunday,’ ” said Whitney Damron, a lobbyist for the Kansas Association for Responsible Liquor Laws. “I said, ’No, it doesn’t work that way. The law’s the law.’ ”

Damron on Thursday told members of the Senate Federal and State Affairs Committee that the situation launched a conversation that led to the proposed change in state law. Alcohol retailers would like to sell booze in advance of the typical noon kickoff time for NFL games next fall, and for other Sunday activities.

The current proposal would require some fine-tuning to avoid unintentional hangovers, such as requiring a new round of local elections to authorize Sunday sales. Some retailers would prefer a 10 a.m. start time.

Bob Alderson, who represents Casey’s General Stores, encouraged legislators to embrace legislation that expands Sunday hours because stores along the state’s border are at a disadvantage. In Kansas City, Mo., retailers can sell alcohol from 9 a.m. to midnight. The Kansas window is noon to 8 p.m.

“Customers would like to be able to purchase these products well in advance of noon so that they can get an earlier start on their Sunday activities, such as picnics, watching sporting events and family gatherings,” Alderson said.

Other legislation before the Senate panel would clear the way for attendees at the Kansas State Fair to roam the fairgrounds with alcohol.

The proposal would authorize the fair board to determine where alcohol could be carried. Currently, alcohol consumption is bottled up in a designated area separate from exhibits and events.

Robin Jennison, the fair’s general manager, said he went to the Iowa State Fair and experienced the liberation of wandering past livestock while holding an adult beverage. Easing the restrictions in Kansas, he said, will create “a much more family friendly environment.”

“I have personally witnessed parents leaving their children with ride tickets for the midway while they go on to one of the beer gardens,” he said.

The legislation would alter the distribution of revenue from alcohol taxes collected at the state fair, with 83.8% going to the fair’s capital improvement fund. That would be consistent with the distribution of sales tax revenue collected at the annual event.

In the House Federal and State Affairs Committee, lawmakers are considering expansion of the state liquor license to cover by-the-drink sales of 3.2% beer and other low-alcohol beverages.

The change would mean drinking establishments no longer would need a separate local license for the lightweight drinks. Local governments would lose revenue from those licenses, which range from $25 to $200, but the impact on local budgets is expected to be minimal.

Jason Watkins, lobbyist for the Kansas Beer Wholesalers Association, said public policy should allow for changing tastes and habits.

“What's happening now is, because of a society that's becoming more health conscious, society is seeking out not just lower calorie adult beverages but lower alcohol content adult beverages,” Watkins said.