Authorities are investigating a shooting outside of a Leavenworth convenience store, a police spokesman said.

The incident was reported at 11:43 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of a store located at 300 N. Fourth St.

Two men reportedly were involved in an argument.

“One pulled out a gun and fired at the other while (the victim) was running to his car,” said Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

The victim, a 28-year-old man, suffered two or three gunshot wounds. But his injuries are not considered to be life-threatening, Nicodemus said.

The victim and suspect were not at the scene when police arrived. But witnesses had remained at the scene.

Nicodemus said officers found several empty shell casings at the scene. The convenience store building had been damaged from gunfire.

Police received notification the victim had gone to Saint Luke’s Cushing Hospital. Police met with the victim, who indicated he did not know the identity of the suspect.

The argument apparently concerned a previous dispute, according to Nicodemus.

