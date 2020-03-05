The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning that is scheduled to be in effect from noon to 6 p.m. today for Leavenworth County. Dangerous fire weather conditions are anticipated this afternoon.

Strong and gusty winds are expected this afternoon along with low humidity levels. And grass is still dry from the winter dormancy period, according to the watch issued by the NWS.

Kim Buchanan, deputy director of Leavenworth County Emergency Management, said no burn permits will be issued today for unincorporated areas of Leavenworth County.

Leavenworth County Fire District No. 1, which provides services to the city of Lansing and Delaware and High Prairie townships, has enacted a burn ban that will extend past today. The burn ban for the fire district was enacted Tuesday and will last through at least Sunday.

“It doesn’t take much to get a grass fire going,” said Todd Farley, chief of Fire District No. 1.

There is a chance for rain Sunday night. Farley said fire district officials will reevaluate the burn ban Sunday evening.

Burning also has been banned in Reno Township until further notice, according to a Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office website.

