As a new decade begins, it may be time to replace your smoke alarm.

Smoke alarms generally need to be replaced 10 years after their manufacturing date because the sensor becomes less sensitive over time.

Every second counts for a smoke alarm to sound. Fire experts say people have as little as two minutes to escape a burning home before it’s too late, and tragically, home fires claim seven lives each day in the U.S., most often in homes without working smoke alarms, according to a news release from the American Red Cross.

“Working smoke alarms cut the risk of dying by half in a home fire, which is the most frequent disaster that the Red Cross responds to in the U.S.,” Ralph Dishong, disaster program specialist, said in a news release. “That’s why we urge everyone to test their smoke alarms and practice their home fire escape plan.”

The Red Cross and Leavenworth County Fire District No. 1 will canvass neighborhoods from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday in Lansing to install free smoke alarms for people in need. For more information, call Dishong at 816-506-6786.

People who are interested in volunteering to help install smoke alarms also can contact Dishong or visit www.redcross.org for more opportunities.

People can visit redcross.org/homefires for fire safety tips and free resources.

People who need a smoke alarm but live outside the Lansing area can visit www.getasmokealarm.org or call 816-385-5955 to sign up to have an alarm installed.

People also can make a financial donation to help people prepare for, respond to and recover from home fires at SoundTheAlarm.org or text the word ALARM to 90999 to make a $10 donation.