A Leavenworth city commissioner has been appointed to the Kansas Sentencing Commission.

Jermaine Wilson is one of several appointments to the Kansas Sentencing Commission that were announced Thursday by the office of Gov. Laura Kelly.

“The members of the Commission have a great responsibility in ensuring the fairness of our sentencing system in Kansas,” Kelly said in a news release. “I have no doubt these appointees will serve honorably.”

Wilson previously served as mayor of Leavenworth and continues to serve on the City Commission.

The purpose of the Kansas Sentencing Commission is to maintain an effective, fair and efficient sentencing system for the state of Kansas, according to a news release.

Members are to develop a sentencing guideline model or grid based on fairness and equity, and shall provide a mechanism for linking justice and corrections policies. They advise and consult with the state’s secretary of corrections on various issues and consult and advise the Legislature on implementation management, monitoring, maintenance and operations of the sentencing guidelines system.