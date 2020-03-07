A man who is facing an attempted murder charge in Leavenworth appeared in court Friday with his new attorney.

David A. Kelly, 27, is charged in Leavenworth County District Court with attempted second-degree murder, criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and criminal damage to property.

The charges stem from a shooting that is alleged to have occurred April 18, 2018, on Sixth Avenue.

An attorney who had been representing Kelly withdrew from the case last month. Kelly appeared in court Friday with his new court-appointed attorney, Greg Robinson, for what had been scheduled as an arraignment.

Robinson requested a continuance, saying he had not yet received any evidence through the discovery process.

“I’m very much in the dark on this at the moment your honor,” he said.

The case was continued until April 3.

Kelly did go forward Friday with arraignment in another case that is pending.

In that case, he is charged with drug distribution, criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and violating a drug tax stamp law.

These crimes are alleged to have occurred May 10, 2018, in Leavenworth.

Kelly pleaded not guilty to these charges during his arraignment Friday.

District Judge Michael Gibbens scheduled a trial in this case for June 15.

Kelly is being represented in this case by attorney Clinton Lee.

Kelly remains in custody at the Leavenworth County Jail.

