Drug charges were dismissed Friday in the case of a man who was the subject of a manhunt last year in southern Leavenworth County.

Drug charges were dismissed Friday in the case of a man who was the subject of a manhunt last year in southern Leavenworth County.

The charges were dismissed as Jerron L. Cheeks-Beard appeared Friday in Leavenworth County District Court for what had been scheduled as a preliminary hearing. He still faces two other charges.

The drug charges were dismissed as Cheeks-Beard, 30, appeared to reach a plea agreement with the prosecutor.

Cheeks-Beard still faces a felony count of fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer and a misdemeanor charge of criminal damage to property. He is now scheduled to enter a plea to these remaining charges April 1.

The charges stem from an incident that allegedly occurred Oct. 9 in southern Leavenworth County.

After initially being stopped by a state trooper, Cheeks-Beard allegedly drove away, resulting in a pursuit.

Cheeks-Beard is alleged to have eventually fled from his vehicle on foot along with a passenger, Rahm Pearson.

Authorities searched for Cheeks-Beard and Pearson. Pearson was apprehended later in the day. Cheeks-Beard turned himself in the following day, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Cheeks-Beard also had been charges with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of a drug tax stamp law. But these are the charges that were dismissed Friday in court.

Cheeks-Beard remains free on bond.

Pearson pleaded guilty last year to charges of possession of marijuana with intent to sell and violating a drug tax stamp law. He was placed on probation for 18 months.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR