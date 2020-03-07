Kansas officials announced Saturday they had confirmed the first case of coronavirus in the state but stressed there was no evidence the illness was widespread.

They said a Johnson County woman took every recommended precaution when she first noticed symptoms on March 1, limiting her contact to immediate family. She had recently returned from traveling to a region in the northeast part of the United States where there were positive cases of the coronavirus.

Gov. Laura Kelly, Kansas Department for Health and Environment secretary Lee Norman, and Mary Beverly, interim director of the Johnson County health department, provided information about the latest developments regarding efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus during a news conference at the Statehouse.

"No one should panic over this new virus or this confirmed case," Kelly said. "Kansas still is considered at low risk for spread of the virus."

The woman is younger than 50, under voluntary isolation and in OK health, officials said.

"This individual did everything right," Beverly said. "When symptoms started, they used a mask and then self isolated. They notified their physician before going into the doctor's office so others would not be infected."

Beverly said symptoms include coughing, fever, shortness of breath and "just generally feeling pretty badly."

The confirmation comes three days after officials held a news conference to assure the public they were monitoring the threat of the coronavirus and prepared to respond rapidly. They had indicated it was just a matter of time before a case was confirmed in Kansas.

"Here we are — not a great surprise," Norman said Saturday. "We're taking it all in stride."

The KDHE lab in Topeka is certified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to test for cases of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19. The KDHE lab confirmed the Johnson County case, which has yet to be reviewed by the CDC.

Norman said state officials are monitoring a list of individuals who are presenting symptoms or have traveled from areas where the virus has been confirmed. About 80 individuals are on the list, with some added and removed on an ongoing basis. The Johnson County woman wasn’t on the list.

"We're testing people every day," Norman said. "That's the trend line we knew was going to happen."

Norman said he had the authority to order an individual to be quarantined against their will if they were a threat to the public, but such a drastic measure was unlikely.

Officials encouraged residents to practice good hygiene — hand washing and coughing into a sleeve — as the best precaution against the virus and other illnesses. KDHE launched an online resource center at www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus.

"We know from our thorough briefing last week, Secretary Norman and his team expected a positive test in Kansas soon and are working to minimize the virus’ spread and have full confidence in his structured plan," Senate President Susan Wagle said in a statement.