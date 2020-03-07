Local residents now have a new tool for accessing data about crimes committed in the city of Leavenworth.

Local residents now have a new tool for accessing data about crimes committed in the city of Leavenworth.

On Friday, the Leavenworth Police Department launched a new Citizens Services Program Website.

The website allows people to utilize crime mapping data, which indicates where various crimes have occurred in the city.

Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens calls the website a pilot program.

“People seem to have a lot of interest in crime, crime mapping, that sort of thing,” he said.

Kitchens briefed Leavenworth city commissioners about the program this past week.

The website provides a map of the city with map pin icons that mark the locations of where crimes were reported. By clicking on the icons, users can learn about the specific crimes as well as the date, time and location for each incident. People also can leave anonymous tips about a specific incident.

Kitchens said there is about a 30-day delay in information about crimes being posted to the website. This means the most recent information available is about one month old.

Kitchens said the delay is needed to make sure information is accurate. But he hopes to eventually reduce the delay to about one week.

“There are ways to filter the data,” Kitchens said.

Users of the website can filter according to types of crimes, a location or a range of dates.

The website also allows people to look up crime statistics in the city in a table format.

Kitchens said another feature is being planned that will enable people to file police reports electronically.

“And that is coming at some point in the future,” he said.

The Citizens Services Program Website can be accessed through Police Department page of the city of Leavenworth’s website, www.leavenworthks.org/police, or by visiting leavenworth.prophoenix.com/#/home

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR