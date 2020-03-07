The Leavenworth County undersheriff is warning residents about a scam that uses the names of local law enforcement officials and judges.

Undersheriff Jim Sherley said the names of local officials are being used in an attempt to make victims believe the scam is legitimate.

“They’re just trying a new spin on an old trick,” Sherley said of scammers.

Sherley said scammers likely found the names of law enforcement officials and judges on websites.

He said the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office has received reports of the scam.

He said victims receive phone calls indicating they have missed jury duty and warrants have been issued for their arrest. The victims are instructed to purchase gift cards or provide other forms of payments in order to take care of fines associated with the warrants.

Sherley said real law enforcement agencies do not collect fine payments in this manner.

“If is it doesn’t sound right, I would urge people to call us,” he said.

The Sheriff’s Office can be reached at 913-682-5724.

