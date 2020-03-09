LINDSBORG - After decades of dreaming and planning, the dream of a lifetime for a Lindsborg couple is coming to an end after about two years.

The Hands of Time Gallery is closing.

“Life often takes us on unexpected journeys. More often than not, we can plan our lives but we never truly have complete control, do we?

The gallery opened in 2018, the creation of Brandon and Dawn Sherwood.

Located at 118 S. Main St. in Lindsborg, the historic space was most recently occupied by Chestnut Studios, and previously by G.M. Malm’s stenciling business in the 1920s, but the Sherwoods were influenced by another Lindsborg artist as well.

“Lindsborg seemed to be the only appropriate location for the gallery, given the mentorship that Lester Raymer offered to Brandon when he first started carving,” Dawn Sherwood explained in 2018. “It is coming full circle, back to where Brandon’s heart first became captivated with art.”

Hands of Time Gallery featured art ranging from two-dimensional art, ceramics, sculptures, jewelry, furniture, accessories, and gift items

The couple held the dream, and worked to fulfil the dream, of owing a gallery for about 27 years.

“Brandon and I had dreamed of opening a gallery and we worked towards that goal,” Dawn Sherwood said. “Art has served as a fiber in our lives that has been pulled and frayed but has always been there. We feel we accomplished what we set out to do and exceeded our own expectations on many levels. But as I said, life can take us on unexpected journeys and our lives have changed a great deal both in our personal lives and our business lives.”

Besides original artwork, Hands of Time Gallery also sells gift items such as candles, cards, jewelry and books.

Many of the artists represented at the gallery are individuals the Sherwood have come to know personally.

The gallery will host a closing sale March 12 through 14, 19 through 22 and 24 through 27.

“We want to thank those of you who believed in our vision and supported our efforts and the gallery,” Dawn Sherwood said. We are grateful that we had the opportunity to share our love of art with so many.”