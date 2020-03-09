Getting the ball in the basket was a hard task Friday night as the Dodge City High School Lady Demons took on the Derby Lady Panthers in the second round of sub state play.

The Lady Demons put on a good defense and kept the Derby scores low, but the shots wouldn't fall and the Lady Demons season came to an end with a 43-24 loss.

The Lady Demons were up against a physicality they were not used to with Derby's height forcing them to settle for outside shots and they weren't falling in.

"When we missed shots early, we kind of settled and forced the issue. Defensively, we did what we needed to do but we couldn't put the ball through the hoop," said Lady Demons coach Kelley Snodgrass. "You have to give them (Derby) credit. Derby has a lot of weapons. They are a good team."

The Lady Demons had 19 turnovers to 16 for Derby and the Demons hit 4-8 from the free throw line.

Throughout the season, the Lady Demons played and practiced hard, finishing the season 17-5 which was an improvement of nine more wins than last year.

The team had a 6-2 record in the conference.

"This was with the same group of girls. You could see how much work they put in," Snodgrass said.

During the season, Chidera Okoro, the teams lone senior, was a great leader. She fueled the team defensively and always had to guard the other teams best player. She had a lot of speed in transition and got a lot of baskets.

"We're going to miss Chidera and her work ethic for sure," Snodgrass said.

Throughout the season, Camree Johnson really became a force for the team. She was a tough matchup for the other teams and the Demons really looked for her to score.

Freshman Becca Unruh also did a great job handling the ball for the Demons. The team turnover ratio was probably 3-1. Becca was a threat from the outside and hit some big threes.

"I was pleased with her maturity throughout the season," Snodgrass said. "We have just a great group of girls. They had a great season and have a lot to be proud of."

Snodgrass also expressed thanks to the parents, fans and administration for their support during the season.

As one season ends, another looms just over the horizon and the future looks bright for the Lady Demons.

With just one senior, the rest of the team will be coming back with another year of experience. The junior varsity had an outstanding season and went undefeated.

"We're looking forward to getting better in the off season and have high hopes for next year," Snodgrass said.

The coaching staff put in a lot of hours and did a great job. Holly Deutsch, JV coach, helped with scouting and assistant coach David Snodgrass also did a great job getting the girls tougher and sharpening their killer instinct on defense.

While this season is over, work will begin for next season. There is a summer league, team camps and workouts. There will be some playing AAU ball in the fall.

"Our girls are committed. They really put in the time. They are hungry for what we want to accomplish next year," Snodgrass said.

