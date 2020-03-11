After a foggy start to the day on Wednesday, look for sunshine and highs in the upper-60s in the Topeka area.

A chance for showers enters the picture on Wednesday night and continues into Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Highs Thursday should top out in the mid-60s.

Cooler weather is on the way for the weekend, with highs in the lower-50s on Friday, mid-40s on Saturday and around 50 on Sunday.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:

• Today: Patchy fog early. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

• Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. South wind around 5 mph.

• Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

• Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

• Friday: A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

• Friday night: Rain. Low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

• Saturday: Rain possibly mixed with snow. High near 44. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

• Saturday night: A 20 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 35.

• Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51.

• Sunday night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

• Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 62.

• Monday night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 42.

• Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 53.