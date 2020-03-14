Pratt Community College is closely monitoring the ongoing situation involving the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation. Given the uncertainty of the circumstances, PCC is taking proactive steps to help ensure the health and safety of our students, faculty, staff and community. We are also taking measures to ensure the quality of academic services for the remainder of the semester.

On Wednesday March 11, the Kansas Board of Regents held a special meeting, during which it consulted with Dr. Lee Norman (Secretary of KDHE), in an effort to address system-wide planning for the COVID-19 situation. A copy of KBOR's press release announcing the official action taken, along with additional information, can be accessed at the following location: https://www.kansasregents.org/about/news-releases/2020-news-releases/741....

With this in mind PCC's Emergency Management Team, including Administration, has made the decision to extend Spring Break (regularly scheduled for March 16-20) through March 30, 2020 so that PCC faculty and staff have opportunity to prepare for transition to an online format. All PCC classes will be transitioned to online delivery starting Monday, March 30, 2020 for the remainder of the semester. Classes will continue in this mode indefinitely and the College will re-assess on a weekly basis. All current, in-progress, online courses will resume as normal after Spring Break (March 23, 2020). Additional issues surrounding clinicals, labs and technical programs will be addressed in their respective departments. This effectively means that, after the conclusion of spring break, faculty and students should be prepared to transition all face-to-face classes to online delivery only.

In conjunction with this change in course delivery following spring break, and in the interest of taking additional health measures to reduce risk, all Residence Hall students are encouraged to make preparations to officially check-out of their respective rooms and not return for the semester unless otherwise directed to. Please refer to the Residence Halls statement below for action concerning Residence Halls.

PCC programs and classes offered at off-campus locations throughout the state, including Wichita, Dodge City, Coffeyville and Winfield are instructed to follow protocol of their respective locations.

All PCC staff should report to work as usual March 16, 2020 unless otherwise directed by a supervisor. Faculty will return March 23, 2020 to work on the transition of classes to online. Employees are expected to continue working during this period, observing proper health protocols and with any necessary modifications approved by supervisors.

Pratt Community College Athletics is following direction from the KJCCC. A statement was released on Thursday March 12, 2020 cancelling all regular-season competition for all teams effective Friday, March 13 through April 1. PCC will keep a close eye on the direction of the KJCCC and if athletic events resume during the Spring Semester we will determine the best course of action as appropriate.

We understand that a lot of questions and concerns will arise with the decisions made and we will continue to update progress as determined. PCC will continue to update the webpage prattcc.edu/coronavirus and encourages students, parents and interested parties to utilize this webpage for the most up-to-date information.

For the most up to date information about this illness we are using the following resources for information and guidance.

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

http://www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus/index.htm

Call KDHE epidemiology hotline 1-877-534-3463 or email COVID-19@KS.gov

As we have stated we will continue to monitor the status of the situation and will be posting regular updates concerning campus opperations including Residence Halls, classes, athletics and more.

Thank you for your patience and understanding at this time.

Dr. Michael Calvert

President, Pratt Community College