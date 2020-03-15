So much is written about midlife crisis today.

One of the first published mentions of this phenomenon was by psychologist Elliot Jaques, who coined the term "midlife crisis" in a 1965 article, referring to a time (approximately 45-55) when adults reckon with their mortality and their sense of a dwindling number of remaining years of productive life.

As I was hitting my stride as a teenager in the 1960s, I guess some psychologists decided we might run into a brick wall at about 50 years old. And some of us did!

Stop and consider that in 1900 the average life expectancy in the U.S. was 47 ... no worries about midlife crisis then! My parents never heard of such a thing.

It appears that one of the primary reasons for a midlife crisis is that we assume we have a lot more time to live, and we're asking ourselves, "Am I satisfied? Is this all there is?" Isn't it ironic that given a longer life to relish creates anxiety about how to thrive in the time we have?

If we manage to survive the midlife crisis, and tragically some do not, then I suggest we face a post-midlife watershed. For many, retirement ushers in another trauma of purpose.

Perhaps it is not the trauma of facing our mortality for the first time, but nonetheless it is a time of discovery about our personal identity. Who am I when the family is raised, career is over or winding down, and I possibly have another 20 to 30 years to live? It is not so much that we are facing our mortality, but it is facing the fact that we've got years to live and lots of time to fill.

How do we stay productive, involved and occupied? How can I stay healthy and mentally sharp? Just as in midlife, we must reorganize and readjust. We have to plan for an invigorating, meaningful future.

George Bernard Shaw said, "We don't stop playing because we grow old; we grow old because we stop playing." In addition, I say, "We don't stop planning because we're old; we grow old when we stop planning."

Connie Mason Michaelis is a lifestyle consultant who is on Facebook at Just Now Old Enough.