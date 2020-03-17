Many local government offices have been closed in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus, which is known as COVID-19.

City offices in Leavenworth have been closed until further notice.

City employees will continue to conduct business by phone, email and through the city's website, www.leavenworthks.org. City services such as trash collection will continue, according to city spokeswoman Melissa Bower.

Bower said city officials are working to extend deadlines and accommodate special requests.

Leavenworth City Manager Paul Kramer said city commissioners are still planning to meet this evening for a study session.

He said seats in the meeting room may be arranged to create greater distances between audience members. And seating for commissioners may be spread out more than what is typical.

Proceedings for Leavenworth Municipal Court have been canceled for the next three weeks.

People who are scheduled to appear in court on one of the affected dates should be notified by mail. They also are encouraged to contact the Leavenworth Municipal Court office at 913-758-2900 or municipalcourt@firstcity.org.

The Leavenworth Public Library also is closed indefinitely, according to a message posted on the library's website.

Offices for the Basehor city government also are closed until at least March 31, according to a news release from the city.

The Basehor City Council is scheduled to meet March 25. City officials are planning conduct the meeting "virtually," according to the news release.

"The decision to close city facilities to the public was not taken lightly," Basehor Mayor David Breuer said the release. "Although this is the first time in my life that it has been necessary to take this action, I am confident that this decision will assist in protecting the public against the spread of COVID-19."

For now, Lansing city officials have not closed their offices. But City Administrator Tim Vandall said members of the public are strongly urged not to come to Lansing City Hall.

He said city staff members will be available to answer questions by phone.

Vandall acknowledged the status of city offices could change.

People are being discouraged from paying city of Lansing utility bills in person. Late fees for these bills are being waived for this month. People have the option of placing payments in a drop box outside of Lansing City Hall, mailing their payments or paying online with credit cards.

Vandall said Lansing City Council members are planning to meet Thursday.

"There are a couple of things we need to get done," he said.

But he said non-essential items may be removed from the agenda.

Trials scheduled for Friday in Lansing Municipal Court have been continued until May 22. And cases set for March 25 in Lansing Municipal Court have been continued until April 22.

Offices for the Leavenworth County government will remain open for now.

However, County Administrator Mark Loughry said this could change if there is a confirmed case of COVID-19 in Leavenworth County.

"If we get a case in Leavenworth County, we probably will close," he said.

As of Monday afternoon, there had been 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kansas including one death. None of the cases were reported in Leavenworth County, according to information provided by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

While county offices remained open, Loughry said some changes already were being planned Monday.

It was announced the County Treasurer's Office will be closed Wednesdays until further notice. Staff will only handle new motor vehicle registrations at the Treasurer's Office windows. Renewals and tax payments should be placed in a drop box outside the Leavenworth County Courthouse. This is the drop box that is normally used for election ballots, according to information post on the county's website.

People who have scheduled in-person hearings as part of an informal appeal process with the Leavenworth County Appraiser's Office are being asked to conduct the hearings by telephone, according to information posted on the county' government's Facebook page.

Last week, officials with the Leavenworth County Council on Aging announced that the agency was suspending group activities.

County commissioners are still scheduled to have a regular weekly meeting Wednesday.

But they are scheduled to have a special meeting at 12:30 p.m. today at the courthouse. Loughry said commissioners will discuss how they will conduct meetings moving forward, especially if conditions related to the coronavirus outbreak get worse.

On Monday, the Leavenworth County Health Department updated its guidelines for large group events. The department is recommending canceling or postponing events of 50 or more people. This is in line with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly on Monday announced an executive order to prohibit gatherings of 50 or more people in the state.

