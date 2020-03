Books

"The Pale-Faced Lie" by David Crow — Nonfiction

"The Land Beyond the Sea" by Sharon Kay Penman — Fiction

"Apartment" by Teddy Wayne — Fiction

"Victim 2117" by Jussi Adler-Olsen — Mystery

"The Bramble and the Rose" by Tom Bouman — Mystery

DVDs

“Bad Reputation” — Nonfiction

“Adopt a Highway“ — Entertainment

“Playmobil: The Movie” — Entertainment

“The Great Alaskan Race” — Entertainment

“The Orville” Season Two — TV Series