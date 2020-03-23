The Greater Topeka Partnership announced Monday morning the creation of an economic stimulus fund that could offer up to $2 million in relief for Shawnee County small businesses impacted by the spread of COVID-19.

The fund, called the HOST Relief Program, is being driven half by private donations and half by public dollars. Involved parties are still working to determine how and when the funds will be dispersed.

The HOST program, which stands for "Helping Others Support Topeka," is being led by private-sector donors who have raised more than $300,000 since Saturday.

According to the GTP, the private donations were organized by Scott Hunsicker, owner and president of Kansas Financial Resources. Hunsicker said donors include CreativeOne, Innovative Design Group, Security Benefit, Gary Woodland, Silver Lake Bank, Mark and Sandy Ruelle, Magellan Financial, Vision Bank, Schendel Lawn & Landscape, McElroy’s, MCP Group and Capitol Federal.

"And we think that list is going to continue," Hunsicker said.

He said donations have ranged from $20,000 to $100,000. The $300,000 raised thus far will go toward the private sector’s fundraising goal of $1 million, which Hunsicker thinks could be raised by the end of the week.

That’s where GO Topeka comes in. The local economic development arm of the GTP announced plans at a news conference Monday to call an emergency Joint Economic Development Organization board meeting to request $1 million in matching funds, earmarked for economic relief, to complement the effort by private donors to support Shawnee County businesses.

The special JEDO meeting will take place April 1 at 6 p.m., according to Kevin Cook, county commissioner, and Molly Howey, president of GO Topeka.

"GO Topeka stands by its local businesses during this trying time," Howey said. "We hope that this effort will serve dual purposes of injecting needed cash into our small business community, while at the same time providing economic support to dislocated workers impacted by COVID-19."

According to Matt Pivarnik, president and CEO of the GTP, private sector donors will have a say in where their money goes. The $1 million GO Topeka is expected to contribute could be controlled by a review committee and might take the form of grants that businesses would apply for — but those details are still being worked out.

"We haven’t worked through all the details, quite frankly," Pivarnik said. "We didn’t want perfect to be the enemy of good here. That’s one of the things that’s happening at the federal level right now."

Pivarnik said this show of support from the private sector is "unprecedented" during the coronavirus pandemic, and he is confident the effort will serve as a model for other communities across the country.

"In a lot of other communities, there are people calling up local agencies, like the Chamber of Commerce, asking, ‘What can you do for me?’ In Topeka, we’re asking ‘How can we help?’ This is what sets Topeka apart from so many other communities — its altruistic spirit," Hunsicker said. "With the HOST Relief Program, we’re trying to inject some needed capital back into local companies to get them through this difficult time."

Pivarnik called Hunsicker and his colleagues "heroes," saying their heart for the community was inspiring.

"On Saturday morning, I received a call from a small business owner. He had an idea to pledge private-sector support to augment our public efforts to help small businesses and displaced workers," Pivarnik said. "The outcome of this philanthropic pursuit was more than I could imagine."