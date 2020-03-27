The City of Ottawa Public Works Department discourages use of public playgrounds and shelters in city parks to help minimize the spread of Corona Virus (COVID-19), city officials announced in a press release.

All parks and trails remain open and the public is encouraged to get out and use walking and biking trails, officials said. The use of playgrounds, exercise equipment, and park shelters is discouraged.

Yellow tape has been put around all playground equipment and shelters in the parks.

The Franklin County Stay at Home order does limit public gatherings of 10 people or more whether inside or outside. The use of social distancing of six feet is the one of the best practices to use to help stop the spread of COVID-19, officials said.

Ottawa parks and trails remain open and can be used for physical/mental health and fitness.

Here are some guidelines to observe:

• Follow CDC’s guidance on personal hygiene prior to heading to trails — wash hands, carry hand sanitizer, do not use trails if you have symptoms, cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, etc.

• Observe at all times CDC’s minimum recommended social distancing of six feet from other people. Practice it and know what it looks like. Keep it as you walk, bike or hike.

• Warn other trail users of your presence and as you pass to allow proper distance and step off trails to allow others to pass, keeping minimum recommended distances at all times.

• The public restrooms are closed in Forest Park.

• Bring water or drinks — public drinking fountains may be disabled and should not be used, even if operable.

• Bring a suitable trash bag. Leave no trash, take everything out to protect park workers and fellow citizens

• Under the Stay at Home order issued by the Franklin County Health Department, no reservations will be taken for park shelters or parks until April 25.

After the Stay at Home Order is lifted, reservations can me made and parks will resume normal operations. For questions regarding park reservations, call 785-229-3630 Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please watch the City of Ottawa Facebook page and the City of Ottawa website for more information.