New Chance Inc. on 2500 E Wyatt Earp Blvd. is still dedicated to their mission of recovery and clean living during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the past two weeks, New Chance has been adapting their method of care with antivirus procedures for both staff and clients and continue to guide people to sobriety.

Basic procedures include, taking the temperature of staff and client in the morning and evening; Involving both staff and clients in clean environment exercises, as a routine cleaning crew, spraying and wiping down door handles every 15 minutes; Encouraging them to carry personal tissues and hand sanitizer, and regular hand hygiene, in order to maintain a clean environment and limit the spread of germs.

New Chance has reintegration care on hold, prioritizing their intermediate cases that include high-risk clients that are in danger of harmful activities, while maintaining constant screening procedures for potential new intermediate clients.

According to Director of Clinical Services, Jimmy Jones, they will not have more than four clients to a room, significantly cutting back their in-house client log from 35 to 40 people to 10 to 13 people. They’ve had to relocate several clients to other sober living houses, with some going back to family.

Day-to-day detox services have also been suspended and they have since stopped going to out-of-facility support group meetings, as a safety precaution.

Despite completely cutting off overall public interaction, they are still holding in-house sobriety meetings like NA and AA. Outpatient clients will be able to attend meetings online and will be able to voice their needs and receive counseling over the phone with the 24/7 recovery team, by calling the regular number.

Though they have not been holding outpatient sessions for the last two weeks, Jones said that they are waiting for guidelines from the state so that they can start holding extensive one-on-one sessions over the phone, with hope aimed for March 30 as plans continue to develop.

“The clients and community have been so supportive, and we just really appreciate the love, the care, and the concern,” said Jones. “We’ve had so many phone calls from people concerned about our people, our clients, it’s amazing.”

For people still seeking a new lease on life and needing help with recovery or for information with these new developments, New Chance Inc. can be reached at 620-225-0476 or email them at newchance@newchance.org.