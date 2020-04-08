Even though most of its operations have been halted due to the coronavirus, Saline County Senior Services is still helping some of the most vulnerable, and getting a boost of help in the process.

Rosie Walter, director for Senior Services, said people have stepped up in tremendous ways to help seniors in the county.

Many of those who the senior center helps are shut-ins, and not able to get out of their houses to get supplies.

“(It’s difficult for them) to get just basic food and toiletries,” Walter said.

Walter said it is great to see the amount of volunteers going out and shopping for these seniors. She said it’s as simple as getting money from the seniors, going shopping and dropping the supplies back to the seniors, but it’s a huge help.

Another help for the center has been monetary donations.

“I had Kroger, Dillons, give me $2,000,” Walter said. “United Way just gave me $5,000.”

The center used those donations to put together dry commodities, everything from food to toilet paper and other hygiene essentials, for seniors.

University of Kansas medical students in Salina called the center and asked how they could help.

“They don’t even get credit for school, but they came in and put together all my commodity bags,” Walter said. “They took them out the first time and delivered all of them.”

A friendly face

Other county employees are helping deliver the next round of commodities.

“The sheriff’s office is going to go out and deliver those,” Walter said.

Walter said this is a great way for deputies to continue to serve the community outside of their duties in enforcing laws.

“They’re going to love seeing the sheriff’s office staff with something for them,” Walter said.

A changed but still ongoing service

Walter said right now there’s on average 200 people in the Meals on Wheels program, which is essentially the only service the senior center is currently running. Drivers for the program have had to make some hard changes, but they are still getting the work done.

“They can no longer go in the houses,” Walter said.

Because of the virus, the drivers have to knock on the door or ring the bell of the seniors, leave the meal on the door handle or in a cooler Senior Services provided for them and wait for them to pick it up from a safe distance.

The coolers were purchased early on in the coronavirus crisis, after it was determined seniors were at risk.

“I had a private donor that gave me $1,000 just for COVID-19,” Walter said. “So we used those dollars to purchase that.”

The center also used that money to purchase some longer-lasting food items like crackers, cheese and snack packs.

The service isn’t just about getting meals to the seniors though. Though they maintain distance, the volunteers delivering meals talk to the seniors as a way to ensure their well-being.

“Often, this is the only contact they have in a day,” Walter said. “(The volunteers) form bonds with a lot of these people they deliver meals to and want to make sure that they’re OK.”

A warm reception

Even with the changes to deliveries and the need for less contact, the seniors that the center serves are still grateful for the work being done in this time.

“We get cards and different things, thanking us for brightening their day,” Walter said. “But mainly the volunteers have gotten the biggest response, they’re the ones (delivering things) to them.”

Walter said delivery volunteers have seen everything from tears of joy to questions from the seniors about why they are helping in a time like this.

A continued need

Walter said she is incredibly grateful for those who continue to help with Senior Services.

“I really, truly want to say thank you (to them),” Walter said. ”This month is Volunteer Appreciation Month ... From the bottom of our hearts, the staff thanks them. Without them, this would not be possible.“

While there has been a surge of volunteers and others assisting Senior Services right now, Walter said it is always looking for more help.

“If anybody wants to help, that’s able, we can continue to serve this population,” Walter said. “They can help go and get groceries for them and other things like that. That’s how we can help them the most.”

For more information about ways to help Senior Services, call 785-827-9818.