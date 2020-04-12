Karen Schaeffer has been in business for 29 years, and before this month, she had never missed or been late with a rent payment.

But the coronavirus pandemic has left Schaeffer, and many small-business owners across the country, worried. Schaeffer questions how she will afford this month’s expenses — or even next month’s, as the virus knows no economic timeline.

"I’m struggling," Schaeffer said, her voice cracking with emotion. "This has been really hard for me, because I wasn’t able to make my rent payment. My landlord still wanted partial rent. They agreed to put part of it at the back end of my lease, but they wanted part of it for April, even though my shop hasn’t been open since March 17."

Schaeffer owns Mommy and Me, a consignment shop at 3703 S.W. Burlingame Road in Topeka that specializes in clothing and accessories for children and expecting mothers. The decision to temporarily close, Schaeffer said, was a difficult one to make, but she didn’t want to put her employees at risk.

"It was extremely difficult, because I felt, I still feel, that we have a void in the market for those people who are needing spring clothes, summer clothes, infant items, maternity items, nursing items. We fill that need in the community," she said. "It was very difficult to decide. Although, I wanted to protect my employees from being exposed to it."

She said by the time she closed Mommy and Me’s doors, sales had already dropped, as people had begun doing less in-person shopping amid county and statewide stay-at-home orders.

Schaeffer has had to furlough all six of her employees, and her staff wasn’t able to celebrate the store’s 29th anniversary on April 1.

"Every year we have an anniversary celebration, and we donate 10% of our profits to a charity that we select," Schaeffer said. "This year it was a lot different. ... We hope to have an anniversary celebration but just much later."

She is still unsure when that might be, and her biggest worry centers on the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19.

"My worry," Schaeffer said, "is how long it will take to get back to where things were, where I was able to pay employees and pay rent and pay my bills on time."

John Benedict, owner of Chuckburger Drive-Thru in East Topeka, has experienced similar downfalls.

Like Schaeffer, Benedict said he chose to temporarily close up shop because he didn’t want to possibly contribute to the spread of COVID-19.

"As difficult as it may be, sometimes you’ve got to be the first business that says, ‘Hey, it’s not all about our profits,’ " Benedict said. "It’s about my employees’ safety. It’s about my customers’ safety. It’s about the safety of all my vendors."

And he said the closure had nothing to do with business slowing down.

"I’ve owned Chuckburger for over 20 years," Benedict said, "and we’ve had the three best days sales-wise in the last two weeks preceding our closure. Maybe it’s because we’re a drive-through and other places you couldn’t go in and that drove up our business, but Chuckburger was doing business the likes of which we hadn’t really done before."

After deciding to close, Benedict said, he withdrew almost $5,000 from his personal savings account — money he had planned to use as a down payment on a new home — so that he could offer some monetary relief to his employees.

"Being that most of my employees are just fast-food restaurant workers," he said, "a lot of them don’t have a great deal of savings. I’m not sure if they live paycheck to paycheck, more so maybe month to month. ... I felt like I needed to take care of my employees who have helped make Chuckburger successful over all these years.

"Me buying a house can just wait," he added. "It’s not the most important thing right now."

Jenny Torrence, who owns three storefronts in Topeka’s NOTO Arts & Entertainment District, also chose to close her businesses — and one of them, NOTO Burrito, may not be opening back up.

However, that wasn’t strictly a monetary decision. Torrence announced in a blog post Sunday that the time away from the daily operations of her businesses has allowed her to reflect on where she devotes her energy.

She wrote in her blog post that it is time for her to "hand off the proverbial torch" to the next person in line who has a passion for the restaurant business and is ready to take on the challenge of seeing NOTO through its next eight years.

Torrence also owns Pinkadilly, a clothing boutique in NOTO, and co-owns Serendipity, an event space there. Right now, Torrence said, she isn’t struggling financially, but that could change, depending on how long it takes to move past the economic fallout of COVID-19.

"We’re early on in it, so right now I’m not stressing," Torrence said, "but if I have to keep Serendipity closed — and it’s hefty, the overhead (expenses) — I would really start stressing in a couple months."

For now, the small-business owner is choosing to focus on the positive.

"I believe that the universe always provides," she said. "This has made us all slow down and it’s made us reflect and it’s made us stay in and maybe reach out to more people and talk to them and communicate with them in different ways. I have to see the blessing — in that although some doors are closing, lots of other doors are opening."

Schaeffer and Benedict have each said they are looking into economic relief options to help their businesses and employees through this time of uncertainty, but neither has received much help from local or national entities just yet.

Schaeffer received some good news Friday after talking with Shawnee County Emergency Management. She said the agency is allowing her to reopen Mommy and Me, deeming it an essential business for the "welfare and needs of children."

Schaeffer said she is still trying to determine when she will reopen and said it will likely be after the Shawnee County area has passed its peak in coronavirus cases, which some experts have predicted could be later this month. When she does reopen, Schaeffer said, she may offer services such as personal shopping, which would minimize the number of people in her store at one time.

For the time being, Schaeffer is pursuing monetary assistance through the U.S. Small Business Administration, but she said that process has been confusing and still hasn’t resulted in any sort of return.

"It’s just been very time consuming. It’s been very stressful because of all the confusion," she said.

Benedict said he also hasn’t yet seen any economic relief. He has been looking into the Greater Topeka Partnership’s HOST Relief Program, which promises to offer immediate relief and long-term recovery incentives to small businesses in Shawnee County.

"Depending on how long the closure of Chuckburger lasts, any additional funds that I receive from any of these programs I plan to pass them down to my employees, as well," Benedict said. "Maybe use a small share of it to pay utilities and stuff like that, but most of it would be going to my employees."

Schaeffer hopes that people in Topeka and Shawnee County don’t forget about the area’s small businesses in coming months. If they do, she said, some of them won’t survive.

"Remember the small businesses when we come back," she said. "I know that online shopping has become very popular, but (I want) to remind people that if they don’t remember the small business when we get back, all they will have left is online shopping and they’ll lose the convenience of us being open every day for quick items that they might need.

"Who’s winning in this situation is Walmart and Old Navy and Target and all the places who can stay open and order online."

In addition to supporting local, Benedict hopes the current situation inspires people to help one another. He said at times like this, community members coming together may offer a glimmer of hope.

"I just pray that this, COVID-19, we’ll be able to overcome it," he said. "Hopefully, for some people there will be a time in the future where people can look back and say, ‘This was their finest moment. This is when they came together to make a difference. This is when the doctors and the nurses and everybody came together to make the world a better place.’"