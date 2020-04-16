The Leavenworth City Commission has approved an agreement to exchange land with the Leavenworth school district.

Commissioners voted on the proposed land swap when they met Tuesday.

The agreement is still subject to approval by the Leavenworth Board of Education. If approved, the city would turn over land at 10th Avenue Park to the school district. District officials plan to eventually use the land, which is located west of Richard Warren Middle School’s football field, for practice and competition fields for the Leavenworth High School baseball and softball teams.

In exchange for the land from 10th Avenue Park, the school district would turn over to the city the land that is the site of David Brewer Park.

David Brewer Park is a city park, but the land is owned by the school district.

“The city leased that property from the school district,” City Manager Paul Kramer said.

Kramer noted that the school district currently does not have a baseball and softball complex. The district utilizes Sportsfield, which is owned by the city.

School district and city officials began discussing a possible land swap last year, and a real estate exchange contract has since been prepared.

The area of 10th Avenue Park that is part of the proposed land swap has been used in the past by the Leavenworth Soccer Association for a practice area.

Kramer said the land exchange would not take effect until an existing contract between LSA and the city ends this summer. He said city officials will work with members of LSA to ensure the organization still has adequate practice space.

He said there still will be quite a bit of land available at 10th Avenue Park.

Kramer said the land exchange agreement also will be subject to a public protest period.

Commissioners approved the agreement 5-0.

Because of concerns about the coronavirus, Mayor Mike Griswold was the only member of the City Commission who was at Leavenworth City Hall during Tuesday’s meeting. The other four commissioners participated through an online videoconferencing service.

Superintendent Mike Roth said Wednesday that members of the Leavenworth Board of Education likely will take up the agreement during their May monthly meeting.

Roth said in an email that plans for a baseball and softball complex next to the middle school football field are still extremely rough. He said no major project is planned at this time. He noted that previous discussions about the complex have proposed phasing in the project over time.

Also Tuesday, city commissioners approved a resolution to authorize a one-time transfer of $35,000 from the city’s Housing Trust Fund to Catholic Charities of Northeast Kansas. The money will be used to assist families with rent, mortgage or utility payments for up to $500 per family during the COVID-19 crisis.

Kramer said the Housing Trust Fund contains money from Community Development Block Grant funding that was awarded but recaptured because residents did not fulfill requirements.

