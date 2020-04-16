This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing at www.dodgeglobe.com/subscribe.

The Dodge City National Beef moved up its plant cleanup date to begin Thursday through the following Tuesday this week.

Recently the plant confirmed a case of COVID-19 in one of its employees and will use the new schedule to install additional safety measures.

According to National Beef, it has been aligned with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations as sanitation and disinfection protocols have been strict.

"We have also increased sanitation in employee common areas by adding more personnel to clean and sanitize all eating areas, locker rooms, handrails, doors and all contact surfaces and increased access to hand sanitization stations," National Beef said in a statement. "Our special Emergency Response Pay and Benefits provisions require employees who don’t feel well to stay home and includes relaxed attendance policies."

All employees entering the plant undergo temperature screenings and the process to install stainless steel partitions on the production floor is underway as well as plexiglass dividers on cafeteria tables to increase social distancing.

Disposable face masks and face shields have also been provided.

"In these unprecedented times, National Beef continues to be committed to our employees’ safety, working with our cattle suppliers and ensuring the availability of food for customers and consumers across the country," National Beef said.

