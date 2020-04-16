SWKS COVID-19 update: Ford County doubles positive cases to 32

Finney County added one more positive confirmed COVID-19 case as of Wednesday morning, bringing the total to 18.

At this time, Finney County is not considered a community spread region according to the Finney County Health Department. The KDHE defines community spread as five (5) cases of unrelated origin or connection, and Finney County does not meet that criteria.

Of the Finney County cases, three individuals are hospitalized and 14 are quarantined at home according to the Finney County Health Department. Eight cases have recovered and there has been one death.

Additional information, including preventative measures, can be found at www.finneycounty.org/Coronavirus .

Ford County jumped from 16 positive cases to 32 as of noon on Wednesday. Other counties in southwest Kansas remained constant.

Here’s a look at the totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of noon on Wednesday for southwest Kansas:

Finney - 18

Ford - 32

Hamilton - 1

Morton - 1

Scott - 1

Seward - 6

Stanton - 2

Stevens - 2

The state of Kansas has over 1,400 confirmed positive cases.

A statewide stay at home order, for all of Kansas, is in effect and is set to expire on April 19.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, cough, and shortness of breath.