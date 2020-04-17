Today’s Birthday (04/17/20). Fortune favors your professional status this year. Teamwork provides fundamental support. Discover new educational destinations this summer, before diving into home renovation. Your industry and market are shifting; find opportunities in new directions. Take a new tack with communications next winter, before launching an exciting exploration. Your good work is paying off.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Review priorities and adjust plans for current circumstances. Play the ace you’ve been holding. Cash in on something you’ve kept in reserve. Listen to intuition.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Coordinate with your team to take advantage of an unexpected opportunity. Collaborate for the common good. Communicate your appreciation and recognize key support.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Assume greater responsibility and leadership. Prepare for a test or challenge. Get support from talented friends, teammates and colleagues. Provide excellence.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Study and investigate. Build a strong case. Explore and discuss a subject of your passion. Write your research and share what you’ve been discovering.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Work with your partner to surmount a financial challenge. Communication can resolve a tricky situation. Collaborate for innovative solutions. Express what’s in your heart.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Let your partner know how much you appreciate their support. Words of love come easily, if you allow. Small, thoughtful actions show you care.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Keep practicing to improve physical performance. Get your heart pumping! Dancing is great exercise. Strengthen health and energy with good food and rest.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Relax with someone sweet. Take advantage of an unexpected opportunity for romance. Express your affection, gratitude and appreciation. Let another know your heart.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Draw upon hidden resources for a home renovation. Share ideas and preferences. Get expert opinions. Fix something before it breaks. Fill your place with love.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially charming and persuasive. Talk about what you love. Express your gratitude and appreciation. Share and invite participation. Get the word out.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Monitor the numbers. It’s a good time to buy and sell. Wheel and deal. Make bargains and sign contracts. Focus on sales and marketing.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Take charge for the results you want. Grab a lucky opportunity. Do something nice for yourself. Indulge your latest obsession. Learn new tricks.