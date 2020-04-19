Although workers at several processing plants have tested positive for the coronavirus, the meat processed at those plants continues to be safe to eat.

“There’s no evidence that it (coronavirus) is passed in meat,” said Eric Mittenthal, vice president of sustainability at the North American Meat Institute. “Meat plants are thoroughly sanitized. A plant is scrubbed from top to bottom every day.”

According to the CDC, “coronaviruses are generally thought to be spread from person-to-person through respiratory droplets. Currently there is no evidence to support transmission of COVID-19 associated with food.”

“Our food is safe. The CDC and USDA say there is no evidence that coronavirus can be transmitted by food or food packaging,” said Scarlett Hagins, a spokeswoman for the Kansas Livestock Association.

Hagins recommends when preparing any food, the person cooking must follow good food handling practices. They should wash their hands with soap and water for 20 seconds, refrigerate food properly, clean counters where meat is prepared, separate raw from cooked meat and cook meat at proper temperatures.

“We still have abundant and safe food,“ said Mike Beam, Kansas secretary of agriculture. ”A lot of people have taken it for granted until this crisis.“