This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to The Newton Kansan online at https://www.thekansan.com/subscribenow.

The South Central Kansas Economic Development District announced Wednesday a new Disaster Relief Loan Program available for established businesses located in the district.

The program provides a maximum of $25,000 for working capital for established businesses affected by COVID-19.

The SDRP offers a low interest rate, and the first six monthly payments are deferred. No collateral is required.

SCKEDD serves 14 counties, including Harvey County, in central Kansas.

More information on the program can be found at https://www.sckedd.org/covid19.

The statistics

Statewide

Cases diagnosed: 2,211

Hospitalizations: 432

Deaths: 110

Negative tests: 17,992

Harvey County

Cases diagnosed: 5

Hospitalizations: 3

McPherson County

Cases diagnosed: 19

Reno County

Cases diagnosed: 15

Hospitalizations: 6

Sedgwick County

Cases diagnosed: 265

Hospitalizations: 48

Butler County

Cases diagnosed: 13

Hospitalizations: 3

McPherson County

Cases diagnosed: 19

Hospitalizations: 3

Marion County

Hospitalizations: 5

Hospitalizations: 2