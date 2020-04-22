TOPEKA — Twelve area high school seniors from nine area schools were named 2020 Governor’s Scholars by the Kansas State Department of Education.

According to a release from the KDHE, “These students represent the top 1% of high school seniors.”

Newton High School seniors Eli Blaufuss, Erik Jantz and Joshua Kennell all received the award.

Other area recipients are Alexis Zehr of Burrton, Laura Ann Regier of Berean Academy, Kaleb Black of Halstead, Elizabeth Louise Alderfer of Goessel, Benjamin Hershberger of Hesston, Daniel Kaufman of Moundridge, Aubrey Craig of Peabody-Burns, Noah Becker of Sedgwick and Leslie De La Rosa of Remington.

The Kansas State Department of Education recognized the 2020 Governor’s Scholars with more than 500 students being honored statewide.

The Governor’s Scholars program is coordinated for the Governor and thePublic Education Task Force. The funding is from donations in the private sector of businesses in Kansas.

Confidence in the Kansas Public Education Task force was formed 30 years ago to strengthen confidence in education throughout the state. The following organizations are members of the Task Force: American Association of University Women, Kansas State Board of Education, Kansas Association of School Boards, Kansas Congress of Parents and Teachers, Kansas State Department of Education, Kansas-National Education Association, Kansas School Public Relations Association, Kansas State High School Activities Association, Kansas League of Women Voters, and United School Administrators of Kansas.

Unlike in past years, where the selected would meet with Governor Laura Kelly, there is not expected to be a ceremony this year.