Like many events during the COVID-19 crisis, BYO Vinyl Night at Ad Astra Books and Coffee House has gone digital in order to continue meeting. The desire to maintain the spirit of a regular weekly gathering is part of what Ad Astra means to many people — community.

“It’s called Quaranstream while we’re doing it online,” says DJ Justin Reed. He has been spinning vinyl record albums at Ad Astra for nine months. BYO Vinyl Night meets weekly on at 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Vinyl Night has been a regular program at Ad Astra since 2012.

Ad Astra closed its doors on March 31, after a week of doing curbside-only service. Tammy Jarvis, owner of Ad Astra Books and Coffee House, said her business “makes money by allowing people to congregate and without a safe space to gather, we couldn’t pay our bills.”

“Ad Astra is really about community and coming together,” said Jarvis. “It’s so important to us to give the community some sense of normal.”

With the coffee shop closed, Reed has launched the music and gathered his community on twitch.tv. Twitch is a video live-streaming service operated by Twitch Interactive, a subsidiary of Amazon. It began as a platform for gamers to share how to play games, Reed said. Twitch started in 2011 and has grown to attract about 15 million daily users.

Last week for Quaranstream #7, Reed started things off with some Christopher Cross tunes. Cross was diagnosed with COVID-19. Reed also brought some music from Prince. The week before that he played John Prine, in memory of the beloved singer-songwriter, who had just died from the virus. In the online event, DJ Justin provides all of the music from his album collection.

When Ad Astra is open, much of the music is brought in and shared by participants.

“People bring in the albums they want to share and we select a few cuts. From there, I create a playlist and fill in with music I brought,” Reed said.

The music goes from 7-10 p.m., and the crowd can be as many as 35 people on a good night.

“I bring two turntables that I operate. They don’t have to worry about running the equipment,” Reed said. “So, we’ll play music non-stop and we can hear as many as 55 tracks.”

The music varies by genre and generation. It can be old or brand-new vinyl recordings.

“Last winter, Dustin Arbuckle and The Damnations played the Voo,” said Reed. “I bought their latest record there and played it down the street at Ad Astra a few days later.”

On Twitch.tv, DJ Justin had to get used to being on camera, as it is just him broadcasting from home.

“That was the biggest thing to overcome for me. And, in person, the DJ can sense the energy of the crowd and what they like, but on stream, it’s different,” he said. “There are emojis for them to throw up on the screen and that’s how I know they like it.”

There is also a chat option displayed on the screen.

Reed continues to attract many BYO Vinyl Night regulars. But, being online, it leads more people to find the program.

“We’ve had people from Portland, Ore., and Denver,” said Reed.

While Ad Astra has been closed, Jarvis has been active on its Facebook page. In addition to Quaranstream, they have hosted their regular Say What? Program, which is an Open Mic Night online. They also organized their popular Jam Night on Zoom to keep people connected.

With no revenue coming in, Jarvis applied for and received a small PPP loan from the federal government, of which 75% goes to payroll. There is also a fundraiser through Soul Bloom, a local nonprofit that has a platform for “fund me”-type projects. The first dollars that came in through that source went to employees. People can still donate by going to Soulbloom.org and clicking on Soul Bloom Giving.

Ad Astra’s Facebook page will soon feature short interviews with other local agencies about what they have been doing during the pandemic shutdown. The program is called Love in the Time of Corona.

Jarvis anticipates reopening soon, perhaps starting with curbside service again.

“We want to keep people safe, but we also want them to feel safe,” Jarvis said.

With Ad Astra closed, patrons cannot quite taste or smell the coffee, but they can stay connected through BYO Vinyl Night and other events until the doors open again.