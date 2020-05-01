The Salina Public Library announced it is working to establish a pick-up service following the governor’s announcement of a phased re-opening of the state.

A release from the library said while gatherings continue to be limited to 10 people, the library building will be closed. Tentatively, pick-up service is scheduled to begin May 18, with information about how to use the service given through media outlets, the library’s Facebook page and its website, salinapubliclibrary.org.

The release also said patrons can begin returning library items to book drops, located on the west side of the library building and at Dillons stores, beginning May 12. Late fines will not begin accruing until June 1. According to the library, if additional restrictions are put in place, these dates may be extended.

The library also said it continues to offer a variety of digital services including Sunflower eLibrary, Hoopla and RBDigital. New library cards can be obtained through the library's website. Interactive activities and Tuesday Talks, Q&A sessions on specific topics, are available on the library's Facebook page.