Two stretches of Old US-40 highway will be under construction next week.

The Saline County Road and Bridge Department said beginning Monday and through Wednesday morning next week, the highway will be closed to through traffic between Donmyer Road in Saline County and Field Road in Solomon to replace two railroad crossings at Amos Road.

The department also said, beginning Monday, construction will begin on an asphalt overlay on the highway beginning at Niles Road and ending at Field Road in Solomon.

According to the department, a pilot car will be used for traffic control for vehicles the need to access county roads during this second operation. The pilot car will not however provide access through the road closed area at Donmyer Road to Field Road.

The department advises motorists to allow a few extra minutes to reach destinations. Local and emergency traffic will be provided access to private property within the sections of closed road at all times but only from the side upon which the property lies.