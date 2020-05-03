A Topeka man was killed and his female passenger was seriously hurt in a motorcycle accident early Saturday afternoon, soon after taking part in a drive-by parade held at Perry in Jefferson County to benefit a 6-year-old girl with brain cancer.

Mark Shughart, 52, died at the scene of a crash that occurred on US-24 highway at Grantville in southwest Jefferson County, according to a Kansas Highway Patrol accident report.

His passenger – Carla Bushjost, 56, of Jefferson City, Mo. – was taken to Stormont Vail Health in Topeka with injuries that were thought to be serious, the report said.

Shughart had put a post on his Facebook page Thursday encouraging fellow motorcycle enthusiasts to join him in a drive-by parade held early Saturday afternoon to bring happiness and hope to 6-year-old cancer patient Hadley Schmidt, who lives in Perry.

"Hey biker brothers & sisters let’s make this little girl’s day," Shughart wrote, adding that participants would leave between 12:20 and 12:25 p.m. Saturday from the parking lot of a former Kmart store in North Topeka.

The highway patrol reported Shughart was riding a 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on US-24 at 2:06 p.m Saturday when it struck the rear of a 1997 GMC pickup truck driven by Terry Harrell, 64, of Ottawa, who was westbound on US-24 slowing to turn north into a Presto gas station location.

Harrell and his one passenger – Callae Kathol, 48, of Perry – apparently weren’t hurt, the accident report said. Both wore seat belts.

Shughart wore eye protection, but he and Bushjost were not wearing helmets, the accident report said.