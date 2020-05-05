CHEROKEE COUNTY — A Columbus man is in custody following the alleged weekend burglary of a rural Baxter Springs home, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday.

Around 10 p.m. Saturday night, sheriff’s deputies were notified of the burglary, where multiple miscellaneous household items were reported stolen. A description of the suspect's vehicle was given and quickly located in Columbus.

During the course of the investigation, law enforcement recovered the stolen property and placed 27-year-old Joshua Baxter under arrest, according to a press release. Baxter is being held in the Cherokee County Jail on allegations of burglary, theft and criminal trespass.

In a separate case last week, Cherokee County Sheriff's Office investigators also located and arrested a fourth suspect in connection to the January burglary of multiple storage units in Riverton.

Detectives served a search warrant on Sable Drive in the southeastern corner of Cherokee County on Friday afternoon, where they apprehended 36-year-old Christopher Whitney. Whitney was transported to the Cherokee County Jail after being charged with burglary, theft, possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Several other search warrants have been served by Sheriff's Investigators in recent weeks, leading to the recovery of stolen property, seizure of cocaine and methamphetamine and numerous arrests, a sheriff’s office press release noted.

Previously arrested and facing criminal action in Cherokee County District Court are 65-year-old Charles Miller III, 43-year-old Robert Ferguson and 45-year-old Tammy Hamm.

All of the previously arrested suspects are also facing various burglary and drug-related criminal charges.