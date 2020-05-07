The city of Leavenworth has been allocated more than $200,000 in Community Development Block Grant funding as part of a federal COVID-19 relief bill.

And city commissioners took action Tuesday to enable city officials to use the funding for support of public service agencies and a small business assistance program.

The city of Leavenworth typically receives CDBG funding from the federal government each year. The city has used these funds for things such as a home repair program, demolition of dangerous structures and assistance to public service agencies.

The city has been allocated an additional $201,489 in CDBG funds this year as a result of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act which recently was approved by Congress and signed into law by President Donald Trump.

In order to spend these additional funds for COVID-19 relief efforts, city commissioners had to amend previously adopted plans related to how the city uses CDBG funding.

Commissioners achieved this Tuesday by adopting a resolution.

The vote came during a special meeting that was followed by a study session.

Commissioners were required to conduct a public hearing before approving the resolution.

Because of concerns about COVID-19, members of the public could not attend Tuesday’s commission meeting. But the meeting could be viewed live on a local cable television station and the internet.

Members of the public were invited to provide comments by telephone during the public hearing. But there were no comments from the public.

Julie Hurley, director of planning and development for the city, said Tuesday that $101,489 of additional CBDG funding will be used to support public service agencies. The remaining $100,000 will be used for a small business relief program being set up by the city.

“We have worked out some details of how those funds will specifically be allocated,” she said.

But she said city officials are still waiting on additional guidance from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

