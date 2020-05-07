The chief of Leavenworth County Fire District No. 1 has resigned.

Rob Gaslin, who serves as the chairman of the Leavenworth County Fire District No. 1 Board of Trustees, confirmed Wednesday that Todd Farley had resigned as chief.

The resignation is effective May 20. Gaslin stated Farley indicated he has taken another job, but the position was not disclosed.

The resignation letter was submitted April 20.

The Times learned of the resignation following the release of an agenda for a special meeting of the Fire District No. 1 Board of Trustees. Members of the board of Trustees are scheduled to discuss the resignation during a special meeting Friday.

"Chief Farley has, by every indicator, been a superb leader of the Fire District," Gaslin said in an email. "We wish him every success in his new position."

Phone messages left for Farley on Wednesday were not immediately returned.

Farley became chief of Fire District No. 1 in 2018 following the retirement of longtime Chief Rick Huhn. Farley briefly served as an assistant chief before transitioning into the job of chief.

Gaslin said an interim chief has been identified, but the name of the interim chief will not be announced until board members have the opportunity to discuss the transition in executive session during Friday’s special meeting.

"We expect to announce the Interim Chief at the tail end of that meeting," Gaslin said in an email.

During Farley’s tenure as chief, the city of Lansing and Delaware and High Prairie townships have been embroiled in a dispute concerning Fire District No. 1.

Fire District No. 1 provides services to the city and two townships.

The Lansing City Council has sought to terminate a 2003 interlocal agreement pertaining to the fire district that was signed by representatives of Lansing and the two townships as well as a representative of the Leavenworth County Commission and an assistant attorney general for the state of Kansas.

Lansing officials have argued the assets of the fire district should be split up among the parties upon the termination of the agreement. City officials have indicated they wish to start a new Lansing fire department.

In 2019, attorneys for Delaware and High Prairie townships filed a lawsuit, arguing a termination provision in the agreement was contrary to state law concerning the disorganization of fire districts.

State law outlines a process in which county commissioners can be petitioned to disorganize a fire district or alter a district’s boundaries.

In November, District Judge David King ruled the agreement can be terminated. But the judge ruled an "interlocal agreement cannot be used to require the apportionment of all of the property of a fire district on a party’s termination of the interlocal agreement."

King also ruled that a city seeking to withdraw from a fire district must do so in accordance with state law.

Attorneys for Lansing then filed a motion asking King to alter or amend the judgment.

But King denied the motion in January and reaffirmed his earlier ruling.

Attorneys for Lansing have filed an appeal.

