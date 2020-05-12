A Lansing High School graduation ceremony cannot take place Saturday as originally scheduled because of restrictions related to COVID-19. But seniors still will have the opportunity to celebrate Saturday in their graduation caps while still observing social distancing.

Graduating seniors are invited to participate in a vehicle parade called Cap & Car. Seniors have been asked to wear their caps while driving in the parade. Seniors also have been invited to decorate their vehicles for the parade.

Superintendent Dan Wessel said the event has been organized by members of the Operation Graduation organization.

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at Lansing High School, 1412 147th St. Sharon Burns, community relations coordinator for Lansing public schools, said this is when the high school graduation ceremony was scheduled to take place.

From Lansing High School, students will drive north on 147th Street, which is also DeSoto Road. They will turn east onto Ida Street and then head south on Bittersweet Street.

The parade vehicles will pass by Lansing Intermediate School. The students will turn east on Mary Street, passing by Lansing Elementary School.

The students will turn south on Center Drive and then west on 4-H Road. They then will turn south on 147th Street, returning to the high school, according to a flyer prepared for the event.

The students will receive a police escort during the parade.

Members of the community are invited to cheer on the seniors during the parade. But community members also are asked to follow social distancing guidelines.

School officials are still planning to have a graduation ceremony once restrictions on the size of gatherings have been eased.

According to Lansing High School Principal Rob McKim, the school will have a graduation ceremony June 27 if state and local officials allow a gathering of at least 650 people at that time.

If restrictions do not allow the event to take place June 27, school officials will attempt to have the ceremony July 25.

Fort Leavenworth will host a vehicle parade Friday to celebrate students from the Army post. The parade is designed to honor kindergartners, ninth-graders and seniors who are advancing or graduating, according to information posted on a Fort Leavenworth Facebook page.

The parade will begin at 1:30 p.m. Friday at Patton Junior High School on the Army post. The parade will pass through several of the fort’s neighborhoods.

Leavenworth public school officials also had planned a senior vehicle processional for Saturday. But this event has been postponed. School officials hope to have the event May 23.

