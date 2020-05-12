The Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a blood drive later this week.

And Sheriff Andy Dedeke said members of other emergency agencies within the county are encouraged to participate in what is called Battle of the Badges.

“We just want to do our part,” Dedeke said.

The blood drive, which is being conducted through the American Red Cross, is scheduled for noon to 5 p.m. Thursday at the Justice Center, 601 S. Third St.

Dedeke said first responders from around the county are being challenged to participate.

As part of a sign-in process, first responders will designate who they represent in order to keep track of which agency has the greatest participation.

But the event is not limited to first responders. Members of the public also can participate.

People are asked to sign up in advance to donate blood during the event. People can schedule an appointment by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter leavenworthbattle.

As part of Justice Center protocols related to COVID-19, members of the public will be screened when they enter the building. And they may be screened again by Red Cross personnel before donating blood, according to Dedeke.

People also are encouraged to bring a face mask to wear while donating blood, according to Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley.

