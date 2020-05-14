When they met Wednesday, Leavenworth County commissioners approved a bid to replace a bridge on Millwood Road.

A.M. Cohron & Son, Atlantic, Iowa, submitted the lowest bid for the construction project. The $1.24 million bid was accepted unanimously by county commissioners.

The project will replace a bridge on Millwood Road north of Easton.

The old bridge, which spans across Stranger Creek, has been closed since early 2019. The bridge was closed after a hole was discovered.

Bill Noll, the county’s director of infrastructure and construction services, said the engineer’s estimate for the project was $1.55 million.

“We did receive five bids,” he said.

He said representatives of A.M. Cohron & Son are ready to begin working at the site by the end of next week if possible.

Noll said the contract has a deadline of Dec. 3 for completion of the project. After that, a $500 per day penalty would be imposed against the company for non-completion.

“I’m sure they’re anticipating not paying it,” Noll said.

He said the schedule for the project is tight but it does have room for things such as weather delays.

“It is a realistic schedule, but it is a tight one,” he said.

At one point, county officials hoped to have a new bridge completed by Aug. 1. But when they solicited bids for the project earlier in the year, none were submitted.

At that time, the design work for the new bridge had not been completed.

