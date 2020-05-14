Cunningham - Kathleen A. McCune, 66, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Hilltop Manor. She was born December 6, 1953 in El Dorado to Merle and Donna (Denny) McCune.



Kathleen graduated from Cunningham High School. She was a purchasing agent for a Metal Company. She was a member of First United Methodist Church and a Ski Club in Kansas City. She enjoyed fishing, playing Pitch and dogs. She was a die hard Kansas City Chiefs fan.



She is survived by her father, Merle McCune of Cunningham; brother, John McCune of Preston; and five nieces and nephews.



Kathleen is preceded in death by her mother, Donna McCune; brothers, Jim and Jeff McCune; and niece, Jamaica McCune.



Visitation will be Sunday from 1:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Larrison Mortuary, 300 Country Club Road, Pratt. Graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, May 11, 2020 at Benton Cemetery, Benton with Reverend W. Harlan Rittgers presiding.



Memorials may be made to Pratt First United Methodist Church or Cunningham High School Athletic Department in care of Larrison Mortuary. Online condolences may be made at www.larrisonmortuary.com.